LA Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

Perhaps Kawhi Leonard went a little too hard against his former team on Wednesday night.

The LA Clippers' star forward will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night because of a sore right foot, the team announced moments ago. Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed Leonard's status during his pregame media availability.

The severity of Leonard's injury is unclear at the moment, as Lue told reporters that it only recently came up and that the team was not aware of it after last night's win over the Spurs. The Clippers are choosing to be cautious and not risk further injury.

Terance Mann, who recently went for 21 points and 10 rebounds in LA's comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks, will start in Leonard's place and is expected to line up alongside Reggie Jackson, Paul George and Ivica Zubac.

Marcus Morris Sr. may also be joining Leonard on the sidelines, as the team officially listed him as "questionable" due to a calf contusion. Lue said Morris will go through his usual pregame routine before his status for the night is determined.

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka will also remain sidelined on Thursday night as they work their way back from various injuries. Both players are currently without a timetable for return, though they are progressing.

The LA Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 p.m. PT.

