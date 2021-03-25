NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

LA Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Thursday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to foot soreness.
Author:
Publish date:

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Thursday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to foot soreness.

Perhaps Kawhi Leonard went a little too hard against his former team on Wednesday night.

The LA Clippers' star forward will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night because of a sore right foot, the team announced moments ago. Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed Leonard's status during his pregame media availability.

The severity of Leonard's injury is unclear at the moment, as Lue told reporters that it only recently came up and that the team was not aware of it after last night's win over the Spurs. The Clippers are choosing to be cautious and not risk further injury.

Terance Mann, who recently went for 21 points and 10 rebounds in LA's comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks, will start in Leonard's place and is expected to line up alongside Reggie Jackson, Paul George and Ivica Zubac. 

Marcus Morris Sr. may also be joining Leonard on the sidelines, as the team officially listed him as "questionable" due to a calf contusion. Lue said Morris will go through his usual pregame routine before his status for the night is determined. 

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka will also remain sidelined on Thursday night as they work their way back from various injuries. Both players are currently without a timetable for return, though they are progressing. 

The LA Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

Marcus Morris Sr. Calls Lou Williams the Greatest Sixth Man of All Time

NBA Players React to Lou Williams, Rajon Rondo Trade

USATSI_14734248_168384702_lowres
News

Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_12540168
News

NBA Players React to Lou Williams and Rondo Trade

Jan 22, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

Dec 11, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls a ball as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Have Engaged Toronto Raptors in Trade Talks for Kyle Lowry

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on in the second quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_14774825
News

Marcus Morris Sr. Says Lou Williams is 'the Greatest Sixth Man Ever'