Report: LA Clippers Remain Interested in Acquiring George Hill

At this point, it's no secret that the LA Clippers are interested in adding veteran guard George Hill to the roster. The team has been rumored to want to trade for him virtually all season long, and now that the trade deadline is approaching, it doesn't seem like the Clippers are backing off.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Clippers are among "several playoff contenders" interested in adding Hill. However, Charania also notes that the Oklahoma City Thunder would have no problem retaining Hill if their asking price isn't met.

That's where things could get tough for LA. If Oklahoma City is adamant in its desire for a first-round pick in exchange for Hill, you can essentially consider the Clippers out of the running. LA does have a plethora of second-round selections up for grabs, but it's hard to say if the Thunder would accept a package that doesn't offer greater upside. The Clippers would also have to send out a little more than $9 million to get the job done as well.

There's certainly some incentive for the Clippers to pursue Hill. Although he's struggled to stay healthy this season, the 34-year-old has remained a solid option to go to for three-point shooting and playmaking. Hill also spent some time playing under Tyronn Lue with the Cleveland Cavaliers and alongside Paul George with the Indiana Pacers, so there's plenty of personal history here too.

Whether the Clippers trade for Hill or someone else, the team could benefit from a change ahead of the postseason. LA still has one of the best records in the league, but a recent slide in the standings coupled with some health concerns doesn't exactly build confidence.

The NBA trade deadline is set for March 25.

