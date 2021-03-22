LA Clippers Interested in Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the Clippers are looking to trade for the shooting guard.

In a recent article for The Athletic, NBA insider Sam Amick reported that the LA Clippers are among the teams interested in Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bodanovic.

“Sources say Golden State (in a Kelly Oubre package) and the Clippers (assets/players unknown) are among the teams that have shown interest,” Amick wrote.

Bogdanovic is a bit off the beaten path in terms of player type in comparison to the Clippers’ other rumored targets. LA has supposedly been targeting point guards, and while Bogdanovic is an underrated distributor, he’s much more of a shooting guard.

The Clippers recently made an investment in that position in the form of Luke Lennard, whose 4-year extension doesn’t kick in until next season.

If LA is interested in Bogdanovic, who just signed a 4-year, $72 million contract with Atlanta last summer, the deal would likely require Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and a myriad of second-round picks.

Bogdanovic would be an interesting fit, albeit a somewhat redundant one for LA. They would be losing two other guards (unless the Hawks are interested in Marcus Morris Sr.’s 4-year, $64 million contract), but Bogdanovic can create for himself and others off the dribble. He’s in the midst of a down year, averaging just over nine points, three rebounds and two assists in just 17 games played.

The Hawks currently sit at 22-20, the no. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Amick also reported that Atlanta is considering deals surrounding forward/center John Collins, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

The trade deadline is set for this Thursday, March 25, at noon.

