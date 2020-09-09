Rumor: LA Clippers Interested in Pursuing Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The LA Clippers — along with many, many other teams around the league — are interested in pursuing a deal for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

According to the article, multiple sources told The Ringer that the Clippers plan to pursue a deal for him once he becomes a free agent in 2021. Additionally, a source said that Antetokoumpo admires Doc Rivers, which, in addition to playing in Los Angeles, would be another reason why he could come.

The article also lists the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks as potential suitors, though Milwaukee is still considered to be the favorite. That said, one would have to imagine that virtually every single team in the NBA would make a push for Antetokounmpo if he would become available.

Rumors have been circulating all year long about Antetokounmpo's eventual departure from Milwaukee, but the reigning MVP shut them down after his team was eliminated by the Miami Heat in Tuesday's Game 5, saying it "wasn't happening."

As far as how the Clippers would go about striking a deal for Antetokounmpo, well, that's a bit complicated. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will become free agents following the 2020-2021 campaign, and it's hard to imagine the Clippers parting ways with either of them after trading away such a big chunk of their future.

If LA is serious about pursuing Antetokounmpo, he may need to settle for a more team-friendly deal, in addition to Leonard and George.

Personally, I don't doubt that the interest is there from LA — every team in the league should do its due diligence to monitor the situation — but that may be all it is. And until Antetokounmpo's future begins to come into focus, there will be plenty of speculation about which teams will pursue him and which teams won't.

There are simply too many moving pieces involved in the situation and it's impossible to say anything definitively right now.