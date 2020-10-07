According to reports from Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are interviewing Darvin Ham and Mike Brown for their head coaching position.

While it seems like Tyronn Lue may be the favorite for the position, he certainly has some competition. Darvin Ham is an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, and currently a finalist for the Pacers' coaching position. He's a former player who has never been a head coach in the NBA, but been an assistant coach for almost a decade. His assistant coaching tenure includes the: Lakers (2011-13), Hawks (2013-18), and Bucks (2018-present). A disciple of the Greg Popovich / Mike Budenholzer tree, Ham could provide some interesting changes to the coaching of the Clippers.

Mike Brown is a coach many are already familiar with. He's currently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors and is most famously known for being LeBron James' coach in the Cleveland Cavaliers. At one point, he was the Coach of the Year in 2009. While Brown is an experienced coach, he's likely not going to be a step above what the Clippers previously had in Doc Rivers.

The Clippers will likely interview more candidates. It's a good thing that they're this active, because it means they're searching every imaginable possibility for their coaching position. There's no telling who they will choose, but the heavy favorite seems to be Tyronn Lue. At the end of the day, the Clippers won't make a decision without the blessing of Kawhi Leonard. The pressure for the Clippers is on.