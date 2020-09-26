LA Clippers Can't Afford to Lose JaMychal Green in Offseason

The LA Clippers will spend much of their offseason looking at ways to improve upon the current roster, and rightfully so. LA was knocked out of the second round of the playoffs by a resilient Denver Nuggets team, and as the franchise enters what could be the final year of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's partnership in Southern California, it can't afford to make any mistakes.

Contrary to popular belief, the Clippers don't need to blow it all up. Sure, there are players that they'd be better off without, but there are also some that the franchise must prioritize bringing back for another run.

One such player is JaMychal Green, who was arguably LA's most consistent performer off the bench throughout the postseason.

He checks in just behind Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard in rebounds per 36 minutes, connected on an efficient 43.5% clip from three-point range and gave just about as much effort as anybody else in LA's Game 7 loss to Denver.

It's not like any of that was a coincidence, either. That's the player Green has been all season long, and had he received more minutes in the Clippers' second-round series, there's a chance they'd still be playing basketball right now.

Performance aside, Green's presence on the roster is of importance simply because of the skillset he provides. He's the fourth-tallest player on the team at six-feet-eight-inches, and his ability to excel both in and out of the paint allows him to play multiple positions. When the Clippers play him at the five, their options on both ends really open up, as they can go five-out without having to worry about giving up size and physicality on defense.

Unfortunately for LA, other teams have recognized Green's tremendous value, and according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, he's going to have more than a few suitors this offseason.

Green agreed to a team-friendly deal to return to LA last summer, signing a two-year contract worth roughly $5 million annually. He has a player option for the second year of the deal, and if he opts-out, he'll be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

At Green's asking price, there's hardly a better big in the NBA — especially considering how dry this year's pool of quality free agents is. Keeping him in LA will be paramount for the Clippers in the coming months.