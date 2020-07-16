Joakim Noah Appears Eager to Work with Ivica Zubac

Joakim Noah may be the newest member of the LA Clippers franchise, but it doesn't seem like it's taken him long to develop a bond with Ivica Zubac.

Earlier this week, Noah shared an image on Instagram of him sitting courtside with Zubac at the Golden State Warriors' arena, where the Clippers played their final game before the NBA season was suspended on March 11. He tagged Zu in the photo and added the caption, "Almost that time big fella."

Zubac is one of three key Clippers players that have yet to arrive in the bubble, along with Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris. Once Zu does make it down, it seems safe to say that Noah will be eager to work with him.

Noah, a 13-year veteran of the league, has plenty to teach Zubac, who just turned 23 during the hiatus. Zu is already an above-average defender at his position, but Noah is a former Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team in 2013 and 2014. Surely there are a lot of pointers that Noah can give him.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has already commented on the relationship between the two, saying that bringing Noah in will be "absolutely fantastic" for Zu.

It's still unclear how many minutes each player will see once the NBA season resumes on July 30. Before the restart, Zubac was earning 18.1 minutes per game, while Noah has yet to make his debut. Montrezl Harrell eats up most of the minutes at the position right now, but that could change if the Clippers end up facing off against a team with a dominant big.

Noah will likely serve as the team's third center and see less than 10 minutes per game, but again, that could vary if LA needs a bigger body. At the very least, he's a reliable option to put on the floor if Zu or Harrell find themselves in foul trouble.

With less than a week to go until the Clippers play their first scrimmage game, it may be worth keeping an eye on social media to see if and when Zubac arrives in Orlando.