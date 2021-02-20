LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard to Return vs. Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers will be at full strength when they take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

After missing three consecutive contests due to a lower leg injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is officially set to return against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Leonard was initially ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the time, he was without an official timetable to return to the floor, though Clippers coach Tyronn Lue clarified that it wasn't a serious injury.

The Clippers have gone 1-2 in his absence, picking up wins over the Cavaliers and Miami Heat. However, the team dropped its most recent game against the Jazz on Wednesday night.

Leonard's impact has been immense for the Clippers this season. The two-way star and recently-named All-Star is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the year and looks healthier than he has in years. He's finally playing in back-to-backs again, and he's made some springy plays that we didn't see during his first year in Los Angeles.

Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard will also return for the Clippers, giving the team a fully healthy roster for the first time in weeks.

Leonard will start alongside Patrick Beverley, George, Batum and Serge Ibaka. Expect the returning players to have their minutes restricted as they ease their way back into things.

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz will take the floor at 7:00 p.m. PT.

