Kawhi Leonard Remained in Contact with LA Clippers Coaching Staff During Absence

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a point to keep up to date with the team's coaches while he was away due to health and safety protocols.

If you thought Kawhi Leonard would finally rest and take his mind off basketball for a few days while he was away due to health and safety protocols... Well, think again.

Following the LA Clippers' 116-90 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Leonard discussed his week with reporters and emphasized how he was still very much involved in the team's process.

"Just trying to stay in shape and watching our games," Leonard said. "Communicating with the coaches, just seeing what our coverages are. Just trying to keep my mind in it, you know what I mean? That's pretty much it... Just staying in shape, doing conditioning, and still trying to follow game plans with the Hawks and the last game [in] Miami."

Leonard and Paul George initially entered health and safety protocols on Monday, and there were concerns that the two would be forced to miss all six games of the team's upcoming road trip. After missing the first two and watching the Clippers go 1-1 against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, both players returned for Friday's contest against Orlando.

Leonard's presence was felt immediately, as the two-way star and rising MVP candidate logged a quick seven points in the first quarter. On the night, Leonard recorded 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in just over 28 minutes of action. George was equally efficient, scoring 26 to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Both Leonard and George were not listed on LA's latest injury report, meaning they should be good to go for Sunday afternoon's contest against the New York Knicks. Expect them to continue carrying the load as the Clippers vie for the top spot in the Western Conference.