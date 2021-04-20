Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Sidelined with Foot Soreness; Will be Reevaluated Next Week

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined for the next week while he deals with foot soreness.

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined for at least a week while he continues to manage right foot soreness, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. Leonard will be reevaluated next week.

This is a tough blow for Leonard and the Clippers, who have been rolling as of late. LA has won 14 of its last 17 games and has gradually moved within striking distance of the Phoenix Suns for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings. If Leonard's injury proves to be more of a long-term issue, their chances of moving up may be in jeopardy.

Leonard has been a key piece for the Clippers this year and was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career before this injury took form. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, a career-high 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals through 46 appearances.

He returned from a four-game absence on Sunday and posted a near-triple-double in the Clippers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Three of the four aforementioned absences were on account of his sore foot, and he was limited to just 23 minutes of action in the win.

While Leonard is sidelined, look for Paul George to take on more responsibility in the starting rotation while players like Luke Kennard and Terance Mann see more opportunities off the bench.

The Clippers' next action will come later tonight when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. PST.

