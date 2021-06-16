Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Miss Remainder of Series vs. Jazz with Knee Injury

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 vs. the Utah Jazz due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Additionally, Leonard's status for the remainder of the series is said to be "in doubt," per the report.

Leonard sat for the final 4:35 of Game 4 after he appeared to injure his knee while driving to the basket. He was fouled in the process and sank both of his free throws but was quickly subbed out of the game on the following possession.

After the contest, Leonard told reporters that he'd be alright, and he wasn't listed on the team's injury report on Tuesday.

Leonard's absence will be difficult for the Clippers to overcome. The All-NBA forward is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game this postseason and has generally been the team's best player on both ends of the floor.

Fortunately, Paul George has also had a strong playoffs, averaging 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. LA will need to lean much more heavily on George if Leonard misses the remainder of the series.

The Clippers typically inserted Terance Mann into the starting rotation when Leonard was out during the regular season, and he seems to be the most logical choice to replace Leonard later tonight. Mann does lack postseason experience, but he's proven to be a reliable option — especially on the defensive end of the floor.

With the series hanging in the balance, however, the Clippers could look to make a more drastic lineup change and load the starting rotation with more experienced players.

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz will take the floor for Game 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

