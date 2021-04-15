NewsGamedaySI.COM
Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable to Play vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Clippers could be without one of their star players when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard could be back in the starting lineup when his team takes on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The All-Star wing is officially listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report.

Leonard has missed three games in a row, with the latter two coming on account of a foot injury. Leonard's status has been described as "day-to-day" by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, but it's worth noting that this is the first time he's been considered questionable during this streak of absences. 

The Clippers have won all three games that he's missed, though there have been a few close calls. Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. — who are expected to return from their one-game absences on Friday — have been stellar while Leonard has been sidelined. George posted back-to-back 30-point performances against the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, while Morris averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the same span.

Still, there's no replacing Leonard, who's been in the MVP conversation all year long. The 29-year-old forward is averaging 26.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 5.0 assists in 45 appearances this season.

If Leonard is unable to play, look for George and Morris to take on more responsibility on offense.

The LA Clippers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 4:00 p.m. PST on Friday.

