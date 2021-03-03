LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Back Spasms) Questionable vs. Washington Wizards

After missing all of Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics, the LA Clippers have announced that Kawhi Leonard is considered questionable to take part in Thursday's first-half finale with the Washington Wizards.

Leonard was pulled from the starting rotation just moments before tip-off on Tuesday night, which was met with plenty of surprise and concern. Less than half an hour before the game was set to begin, the team's official PR account had confirmed that Leonard would be active.

It all felt eerily similar to a situation that took place earlier in the year with Kevin Durant, who was pulled for health and safety protocols around the same time Leonard was.

However, the Clippers eventually confirmed that Leonard's absence was because of back spasms — an injury we later learned he suffered on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Clippers were forced to get creative with the starting lineup in Leonard's absence, with Reggie Jackson replacing him in the rotation. The veteran guard handled the situation with ease, going off for a season-high 25 points (5-8 2PT, 5-6 3PT), seven assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes of action.

LA also had to lean a bit more on Paul George, who recorded a game-high 32 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

If Leonard can't suit up for Thursday's contest, look for George, Jackson and Lou Williams to try and pick up the slack as the Clippers look to go into the All-Star break on a high note.

The LA Clippers and Washington Wizards will take the floor on Thursday, March 4, at 4:00 p.m. PT.

