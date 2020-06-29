Revisiting Kawhi Leonard's Top Three Performances with the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard still hasn't completed his first full season with the LA Clippers, but he's already given fans plenty to appreciate. What better time to revisit those performances than on his 29th birthday?

The two-way superstar is putting up the best numbers of his career with his hometown team, averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game — figures that only three other players in the league have surpassed this season.

Leonard has also accomplished plenty of firsts during his first year in Los Angeles. In addition to recording the first triple-double of his career, Leonard was also named All-Star Game MVP following a 30-point showing in Chicago.

Clippers fans won't have to wait much longer to see The Klaw on the floor again, but until then, let's take a look back at his best games of the season.

No. 3: A Warm Welcome in Los Angeles

Line: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 52.6 FG%

If there's one thing we learned from Leonard's opening night performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, it's that he delivers.

On October 22, 2019, the LA Clippers and Lakers finally took the floor together after months of anticipation. Both teams had new pieces to show off — the Lakers had traded for Anthony Davis in mid-June, and the Clippers had acquired Leonard and Paul George in July.

George was unable to play since he was still recovering from shoulder surgery, but Leonard certainly made his presence felt.

The Clippers fell behind in the opening frame, but after a slow start in the first, Leonard hit the Lakers with a 16-point second quarter on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, giving LA a 62-54 lead at the half.

He scored just 10 points throughout the rest of the game, but showed up in a major way on defense, helping to limit LeBron James to four points in the second half. In the end, the Clippers came away with a 112-102 victory.

Without his All-Star sidekick, Leonard still managed to show up what many considered to be the best duo in basketball on the season's opening night.

No. 2: Leonard Brings the Heat in Miami

Line: 33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 44.4 3P%

It took Leonard roughly 500 games to earn the first triple-double of his career, but it was well worth the wait.

On January 24, 2020, Leonard and the LA Clippers went into Miami to take on the Heat, one of the best home teams in the league at the time. To make matters worse, LA was without Patrick Beverley and Paul George, both of whom were out with injuries. The game had all the makings of a scheduled loss.

Leonard, however, wasn't about to let that happen.

Taking on the role of the team's primary playmaker and ball-handler, Leonard went out and dropped 33 points on the Heat to go along with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a pair of steals.

Trailing by two points coming out of the half, he had a perfect third-quarter performance, scoring 17 and connecting on all five of his attempts from the field and all four from the free-throw line. And with that, LA led by 16 going into the final frame.

Leonard grabbed his 10th rebound in the fourth quarter — officially giving him the first triple-double of his career — while the Clippers went on to record a 122-117 win.

No. 1: A Christmas to Remember

Line: 35 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 5-7 3PFG

The first meeting between the LA Clippers and Lakers was great, but neither team was well-established at the time. The stakes were as high as they could've been at the time, but the bar was only raised when they met again on Christmas Day.

Coming into the game, the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference at 24-6. The Clippers, on the other hand, were in fourth at 22-10.

Obviously the meeting meant a lot to both sides, but the Lakers had a few extra incentives to come away on top. Los Angeles rode a three-game losing streak into the game, which made beating the Clippers even more important. Additionally, this matchup would be played on the Lakers' court, in front of a purple and gold majority.

But once again, Leonard played the role of disruptor. The Klaw went off for a game-high 35 points and 12 rebounds, scoring the ball efficiently from all ranges. He was equally impressive on defense as well, assisting in holding James to 37.5% shooting from the floor.

Patrick Beverley may have recorded the game-saving block in the final seconds, but he wouldn't have been in the position to do so without Leonard's stellar performance.

With the NBA's return just over a month off, here's hoping Leonard can continue to set new records as the Clippers aim to win the franchise's first title later this year.