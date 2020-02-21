AllClippers
Postponed Clippers - Lakers game rescheduled for April 9

Garrett Chorpenning

The postponed game between the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers that was originally going to be played on January 28 has been rescheduled to April 9.

The contest was postponed after the passing of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant on January 26.

Multiple changes have been made to fit the game into both teams' respective schedules.

The Clippers' April 8 matchup with the Chicago Bulls has been changed, and will now be played on April 6. That contest was previously set up to be the back end of a back-to-back, but will now be played one day before L.A.'s meeting with the Utah Jazz on April 7.

The Lakers had two games rescheduled. The team was previously set to play the Golden State Warriors on April 9, but they'll now meet on April 7. But the Lakers were already scheduled to play the Bulls that night, so that game has been pushed back to April 8. 

The Lakers get an unfortunate draw here, as the April 9 meeting with the Clippers will be the team's third game in three nights. On top of that, it'll be the third of those nights — giving the Clippers a hefty rest advantage.

The Clippers currently have a 2-0 lead in their season series with the Lakers, topping them on Opening Night and Christmas Day. The third meeting will occur on March 8, and the rescheduled game will be the fourth and final between the two Los Angeles-based teams during the regular season. 

As two of the best teams in the NBA this season, it wouldn't be unlikely if the Clippers and Lakers were to meet in the postseason as well.

