Landry Shamet: Game-Winning Shot was "Best Feeling of My Career"

Garrett Chorpenning

It was the bingo heard 'round the world, and it's not a moment that LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet will ever forget. 

Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the Clippers' monumental 31-point comeback against the Golden State Warriors, and Shamet was a big part of that. Although he was just a rookie, he wound up taking the most important shot of the game. With just 16 seconds left on the clock, he caught a pass from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pulled up from three-point range and sank it, completing LA's unimaginable comeback. 

"It felt great out of my hands," Shamet told Clippers radio voice Noah Eagle. "When it went in, hearing the air get sucked out of the crowd was probably the best feeling of my basketball career, no doubt."

The Clippers trailed 94-63 with 7:31 to play in the third quarter. Despite that, they refused to give up and fought back even harder against one of the most talented teams the game has ever seen. Lou Williams helped cut the deficit down with 17 points in the quarter, and Montrezl Harrell scored 15 in the fourth. But ultimately, it came down to Shamet's reliable shooting.

"Lou makes the right play," he said. "He gets doubled, throws it to Shai. Shai makes the right play, sees the guy pull over and throws it to me... I knew if I got it, I was going to put it up."

Still just 23 years old, Shamet has already proven to be an incredibly valuable asset to this Clippers team. As he continues to grow and improve, that three-point shot should only become more reliable.

