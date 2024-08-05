LA Clippers Legend Reacts to $2 Billion Intuit Dome Arena
In less than two weeks, the LA Clippers will be debuting their tremendous $2 billion Intuit Dome arena. While fans still haven't all gotten a chance to preview the arena, two former Clipper fan favorites did.
During an episode of Lou Williams' "The Underground Lounge" podcast, both Williams and Jamal Crawford met up to discuss the Intuit Dome arena.
"It's crazy," Jamal Crawford said. "If you look around, like, ain't no arena like it, but when you dealing with Steve Ballmer and the Clippers, they gonna do it right. Ain't no stone left unturned and he set it off."
One of the things that Lou Williams was most impressed with was the ability to have a courtside suite. Fans have yet to see what that looks like, but it's not very common within NBA arenas.
"It's a beautiful space," Lou Williams said. " We was able to walk around, we saw the suites, the practice facility, we was able to check out they got courtside suites down here. Man, you can walk right out your suite onto the court. It's amazing."
Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford are two of the most popular Clippers players in franchise history, both winning multiple Sixth Man of the Year awards with the franchise. Hopefully, the duo will be there at the launch of the Intuit Dome on August 15.
