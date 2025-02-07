LA Clippers Legend Reacts to New Lakers Trade
The transactions that occurred over the last week before the passing of Thursday's NBA trade deadline will have the 2025 period regarded as the most hectic and entertaining in modern league history
While stars have switched teams in the past at the deadline, there hasn't been this much star power switching teams at once. The Los Angeles Lakers made significant moves this deadline, adding Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and closing it out with a deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.
While everyone has made their thoughts known on the Doncic deal, Fan Duel TV's "Run It Back" co-host and ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shared his thoughts on the move for Williams.
"These draft picks don't kick in for another six years, Cam Reddish wasn't able to get on the floor...and when you bring in a Luka Doncic, that makes Dalton Knecht expendable," Williams said. "...when you're at the shooting guard you're at the small forward, Luka Doncic is the shooting guard small forward that you want on your basketball team. So that puts Dalton Knecht in a position to be on the move."
Williams mentioned, as many others have noted, that this was a deal necessary for the Lakers to add size after Anthony Davis' departure. While there are injury concerns around Williams, his recent stretch of play before being traded was phenomenal.
As Doncic and Williams are set to debut in the coming days, a new era for the Lakers will begin as they look to capitalize on the time left in LeBron James' career.
