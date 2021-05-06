LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After snapping their three-game losing streak with a win over the Toronto Raptors, the LA Clippers are gearing up for an important matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

As is the case with most late-season contests, there are heavy postseason implications at play here. The Clippers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference but are tied in wins and losses with the third-place Denver Nuggets. On the other hand, the Lakers are situated between the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers in sixth place.

Winning tonight's game will be paramount for each team. The Clippers will be looking to move up in the standings to give themselves an easier path to the title, while the Lakers will try to avoid slipping into play-in range.

The odds favor the Clippers at the moment, and a lot of it boils down to health. Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley both re-entered the lineup this week, leaving Serge Ibaka as the only rotation player still dealing with an injury. The Lakers recently got Anthony Davis back, but LeBron James and Dennis Schroder have been ruled out of tonight's contest. The Lakers could also be without Talen Horton-Tucker, who is considered questionable with a calf injury.

Considering the personnel each team will have available, the Clippers should be in position to come out on top tonight, but they can't afford to overlook the Lakers. Healthy stars or not, this team has still established itself as a defensive juggernaut that's capable of limiting possessions and forcing difficult looks.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (44-22) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-28)

Date: Thursday, May 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center (Clippers)

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -8

Moneyline: Lakers +280, Clippers -350

Point Total: O/U 210.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

