Lou Williams Wants to Finish His Career with the LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

When Lou Williams first joined the LA Clippers, he didn't want any part of the team — and Doc Rivers didn't want any part of him, either. But despite the rough start he had with the franchise, Williams has become very partial to it — so much, in fact, that he says he won't play for any other team for the rest of his career.

In an interview with Ros Gold-Onwude, Williams spoke at length about how Rivers and the Clippers gave him new life.

"Never give up," Williams said. "That's my Clippers story, never give up. I was at a place in my career where I thought that I was done, and Doc and the rest of the guys rejuvenated me again and gave me that confidence that I needed to move forward in my career. And I've had the best years of my career with the Clippers."

Williams had suited up for five other teams before he was traded to LA in 2017, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. The Lakers dealt him to Houston in the middle of the 2016-17 season, and it was at that time that Williams felt like his career was coming to an end. 

Williams has experienced a rebirth since then, becoming the all-time leader in points scored off the bench and winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award in back-to-back seasons. He was on track to win it again before the 2019-20 campaign was suspended, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per game. 

Almost every team in the league would benefit from having Williams on their roster, though he believes he has plenty of leverage if a trade proposal were to come up.

"This is it," Williams said. "Listen, all teams out there, I'm not playing for anybody else after this... That's my leverage. I identify with this group of guys, I identify with this organization. I don't see me finding that somewhere else."

Williams also stated that he sees himself playing another four years of "high-level" basketball, so Clippers fans have a lot more Lou to look forward to.

Check out the full interview below:

