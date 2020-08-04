LA Clippers Star Lou Williams to Make Seeding Game Debut vs Phoenix Suns

Now that he's completed his 10-day quarantine, LA Clippers guard Lou Williams is officially set to make his seeding game debut in this afternoon's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Doc Rivers confirmed Williams' status ahead of Tuesday's game, saying he'll be on a minutes restriction.

It's also unclear how many minutes Williams will see in his return. The crafty guard appeared in LA's first scrimmage game on July 22 and scored a game-high 22 points in 17 minutes of play, but that was almost two weeks ago, and he hasn't been on the floor since.

Williams reportedly left the bubble on July 24 and was excused to do so as he was tending to an important family matter. He did attend a funeral while he was away, but he also made headlines for picking up wings at a gentlemen's club as well. Following an NBA investigation, Williams was subject to a 10-day quarantine in Orlando for violating the rules.

His presence in the team's second unit has been missed since he's been away, as the Clippers have had to dig deeper into the bench to make up for the lost points. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, LA's bench produced just 31 points — roughly 20 points shy of the season average.

Of course, Williams isn't the only star reserve absent from the team right now. Montrezl Harrell, who recently lost his grandmother, still hasn't made his bubble debut.

Doc Rivers expects Harrell to return, but said he told him only to come back when he's ready.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will face-off on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET.