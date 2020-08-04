AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

LA Clippers Star Lou Williams to Make Seeding Game Debut vs Phoenix Suns

Garrett Chorpenning

Now that he's completed his 10-day quarantine, LA Clippers guard Lou Williams is officially set to make his seeding game debut in this afternoon's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Doc Rivers confirmed Williams' status ahead of Tuesday's game, saying he'll be on a minutes restriction.

It's also unclear how many minutes Williams will see in his return. The crafty guard appeared in LA's first scrimmage game on July 22 and scored a game-high 22 points in 17 minutes of play, but that was almost two weeks ago, and he hasn't been on the floor since. 

Williams reportedly left the bubble on July 24 and was excused to do so as he was tending to an important family matter. He did attend a funeral while he was away, but he also made headlines for picking up wings at a gentlemen's club as well. Following an NBA investigation, Williams was subject to a 10-day quarantine in Orlando for violating the rules.

His presence in the team's second unit has been missed since he's been away, as the Clippers have had to dig deeper into the bench to make up for the lost points. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, LA's bench produced just 31 points — roughly 20 points shy of the season average.

Of course, Williams isn't the only star reserve absent from the team right now. Montrezl Harrell, who recently lost his grandmother, still hasn't made his bubble debut. 

Doc Rivers expects Harrell to return, but said he told him only to come back when he's ready.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will face-off on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers on Montrezl Harrell's return: 'No update, no timing'

The LA Clippers don't know when Montrezl Harrell is returning

Farbod Esnaashari

How Patrick Beverley stayed in shape during his Bubble Quarantine

Beverley's key to conditioning is intensity.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley, Doc Rivers talk Phoenix Suns Ahead of Tuesday Matchup

Patrick Beverley and Doc Rivers spoke about what makes the Phoenix Suns a special team ahead of the LA Clippers' meeting with them on Tuesday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says the NBA hiatus 'really helped' Paul George

Paul George has looked terrific in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah Explains Jersey Statement: 'This is about basic human rights'

LA Clippers big Joakim Noah explains why he wears the word "Justice" on the back of his uniform.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George Defends Jonathan Isaac's Anthem Decision: 'Nobody's wrong'

LA Clippers star Paul George defended Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac's decision to stand for the national anthem.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard Praises Doc Rivers for Passing Red Auerbach in All-Time Wins

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was happy for Doc Rivers after he passed Red Auerbach on the NBA's all-time wins list.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers put on Three-Point Clinic in Blowout Win over New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Clippers sank a franchise-record 25 three-pointers in their 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Montrezl Harrell: 'When he's ready, he'll come back'

Montrezl Harrell is dealing with the death of his grandmother

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George says Patrick Beverley is 'family'

Patrick Beverley's presence goes beyond the court.

Farbod Esnaashari