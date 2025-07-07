LA Clippers Make Big James Harden Announcement on Sunday
The LA Clippers are coming off an impressive 2024-25 campaign with a 50-32 record, but their third consecutive first-round playoff exit was certainly a disappointment. The Clippers have an impressive core of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, and are now just trying to connect the pieces around them.
The Clippers' main priority this offseason was likely to hold on tight to their big three, and their latest announcement makes it official that their core is staying together. On Sunday, the Clippers announced that they have re-signed 11-time All-Star guard James Harden.
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank released a statement following the signing of Harden.
"James takes on a tremendous workload for our team, as a playmaker and a scorer, and he does it with consistency and dependability. The NBA season is grueling, and James has proven he is built for it, in a way few are. He loves to play. He works on his game," Frank said.
"He positions his teammates to succeed and his team to win. He's a true partner, as shown by this agreement, which allows us to reward James and continue building in the present and future."
Harden, in his 16th NBA season and second with the Clippers, averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game en route to an All-NBA Third Team appearance. The 35-year-old guard certainly turned back the clock this past season, and despite an underwhelming playoff performance, he remains a key part of the Clippers' short-term plans.