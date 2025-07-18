LA Clippers Make Bradley Beal Announcement
Bradley Beal is officially a Los Angeles Clipper. He agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, leaving about $13.9 million on the table to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers, with a player option on the second year.
Beal cleared waivers on Friday afternoon and almost instantly signed with the Clippers, who released an official statement of the signing.
“Players of this caliber are very rare, and they’re hard to come by,” said Ty Lue, Clippers head coach. “Brad has been an All-Star. He’s been in a race for the scoring title. He’s been the best player on his team."
"You can put him in so many different spots and he’ll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot," Lue added. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He’s a great cutter. He’s also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better. I’m excited he’s with us.”
Additionally, LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank also commented on the signing.
“Brad is one of the most talented shooting guards in the NBA. He is a two-way player and an accomplished three-level scorer who brings additional shooting, ballhandling and creation to the team,” said [Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence] Frank."
“Brad had a lot of options this summer, for good reason, and we’re honored he chose the Clippers," Frank added. "We look forward to providing him with all the support he needs to reach the high standards he’s set throughout his decorated career.”
The Clippers look to be a deep and talented team on paper, with a projected starting five of James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac, with a bench of Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, and Brook Lopez. If they can stay healthy, which is a big if, they should be able to contend in the Western Conference.
