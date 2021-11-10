LA Clippers Make it Five Straight Wins, Defeat Portland Trail Blazers 117-109

The LA Clippers have won five straight games, and improved their record to 6-4. They were able to extend their winning streak with a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and got great contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor.

Amidst the Clippers' winning streak, Paul George took home Player of the Week honors in the Western Conference. When asked postgame about winning the award, George said, "More than anything, the 4-0 stands out. Player of the week, don't read too much into that. Team went 4-0, that's what I was most proud of."

While Paul George has rightfully gotten a lot of credit for the Clippers' recent success, much of this winning streak has been a product of the play of Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum. During the five-game winning streak, Reggie Jackson is averaging 21.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 3.2 RPG on 46.1% from the field and 42.5% from deep. During that same stretch, Nicolas Batum is averaging 16.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 1.6 SPG on 63.8% from the field and 59.4% from deep.

In this game, Reggie Jackson poured in 23 points on 50% from the field, and Nicolas Batum added 22 points of his own on an incredibly efficient 7/9 from the field. This duo has arguably been the biggest reason why the Clippers have had so much recent success.

With the help of his supporting cast, Paul George continued his dominance of the Portland Trail Blazers in this matchup. Since joining the Clippers, George is averaging 27.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 4.5 APG on 53.6% from the field and 52.4% from deep in his eight games against Damian Lillard and The Portland Trail Blazers. George is also 7-1 in these contests. Tonight was no different, with George posting 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

When asked postgame about the dominance of his teammate, Nicolas Batum said that "Paul George is one of the best players in the NBA right now." With George averaging 27/8/5 on 45/36/86 splits, Batum certainly has a case for this claim.

After a brutal stretch of games, Eric Bledsoe was able to regain some of his pre-season form that had fans so excited about what he could bring to the team. While he made two threes, which was certainly a welcome sight, it was his downhill penetration and playmaking that really stood out. If the Clippers can get this version of Bledsoe more nights than not, their ability to win games is raised significantly.

For Portland, they just feel stuck in an endless purgatory. The team is 5-6, and just does not look like a threat in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard had 27 points in this contest, but got just 13 from his backcourt mate CJ McCollum. The Clippers retook the season series lead 2-1 with this win, and will look to win the season series when the two teams play their final matchup against each other on December 6th.

