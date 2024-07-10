All Clippers

LA Clippers Make James Harden Announcement

The Clippers have made an official announcement on James Harden

Joey Linn

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In an official announcement on Tuesday morning, the LA Clippers shared that James Harden had been re-signed. A statement from Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank read the following:

"James was everything we hoped he would be when we acquired him from Philadelphia last season: a proven scorer, gifted passer and natural facilitator who protects the ball and makes the game easier for others. James cares about his craft and works tirelessly at it. We were better for his presence last year and we will be again."

After losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers will try a two-star model next season with Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Having re-tooled quite a bit around those two already, the Clippers are hopeful they can still be a high-level team next season in a Western Conference that is getting more challenging each year.

The Clippers added in their announcement, "In his first season with the Clippers, Harden appeared in 72 games, holding averages of 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. The 6-foot-5 guard had the most triple-doubles in a single season for the Clippers since the 2000-01 campaign and became the first player in franchise history to reach the 25,000-point milestone in a Clippers' uniform."

Looking to build off this success, Harden will be back with the Clippers next season as they open the Intuit Dome.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News