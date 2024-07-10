LA Clippers Make James Harden Announcement
In an official announcement on Tuesday morning, the LA Clippers shared that James Harden had been re-signed. A statement from Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank read the following:
"James was everything we hoped he would be when we acquired him from Philadelphia last season: a proven scorer, gifted passer and natural facilitator who protects the ball and makes the game easier for others. James cares about his craft and works tirelessly at it. We were better for his presence last year and we will be again."
After losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers will try a two-star model next season with Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Having re-tooled quite a bit around those two already, the Clippers are hopeful they can still be a high-level team next season in a Western Conference that is getting more challenging each year.
The Clippers added in their announcement, "In his first season with the Clippers, Harden appeared in 72 games, holding averages of 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. The 6-foot-5 guard had the most triple-doubles in a single season for the Clippers since the 2000-01 campaign and became the first player in franchise history to reach the 25,000-point milestone in a Clippers' uniform."
Looking to build off this success, Harden will be back with the Clippers next season as they open the Intuit Dome.
