LA Clippers Make James Harden Injury Status Announcement
The LA Clippers had an official practice on Saturday for the first time since October. This has been due to the team not having consecutive days off since the last week of that month.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke with reporters after practice, saying that both Norman Powell and Kevin Porter Jr. were full participants and will play on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. Kawhi Leonard did not practice with the team, but went through an individual shooting routine afterwards.
Lue provided no significant update on Leonard outside of the fact that he is progressing well, but not yet practicing with the team.
On their official injury report for Sunday’s game, the Clippers announced an unexpected injury status, listing James Harden is questionable to play with right groin soreness. Harden has appeared in every game for the Clippers this season, and has shouldered a large responsibility.
The schedule gets easier for the Clippers this month from a rest standpoint, but the team will still be cautious with veteran players like Harden if they are less than 100% healthy. Having relied on Harden for a heavy workload all season, the Clippers have been looking for ways to get him rest, but the 16-year veteran has remained insistent on playing every game.
Lue will likely reveal Harden’s status when he addresses reporters pregame on Sunday.
