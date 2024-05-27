LA Clippers Make Statement on BIll Walton's Passing
The NBA world lost one of its greatest personalities ever today with the passing of Bill Walton. Not only was Walton one of the most famous basketball personalities, but he was one of the most famous Clippers ever.
Walton was a member of the Clippers franchise from 1979-1985 and also a broadcaster for the team from 1990-2002. When it came to carrying the franchise before Blake Griffin, Bill Walton was that guy for the Clippers. After his tragic passing at the age of 71 due to cancer, the LA Clippers released a statement.
"We have lost one of the greatest players and personalities that this franchise, this sport and this region have ever known. Bill Walton is synonymous with Southern California basketball: a San Diego native, a UCLA phenom, a Clipper icon.
He defined the game as a player, a broadcaster and an ambassador, spreading joy for generations. Wherever he went, whatever he did, Big Red stood above the crowd. The Clippers organization extends our deepest condolences to the Walton family, as well as our utmost gratitude. Bill was a singular force, and we were privileged to know him."
For those who are too young to remember, Bill Walton was certainly one of the most important Clippers ever during the franchise's infancy. There will never be another play like him, and very few people on the planet had more fun than him. Even at the age of 69 two years ago, he had nothing but fantastic things to say about the franchise.