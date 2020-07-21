AllClippers
Marcus Morris Reportedly Joins LA Clippers in Orlando

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers are one step closer to having their full roster available in Orlando for the NBA restart.

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Marcus Morris is in attendance at the Clippers' practice session this morning, marking the first time that he's joined the team since they arrived on campus a few weeks ago.

The physical forward is expected to play an important role for the Clippers as they make a push for this year's NBA title. He's struggled to make a positive impact in 12 games for the team thus far, but was averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game for the New York Knicks earlier in the year.

He won't need to match that level of production in LA now that he's playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he does need to be an efficient shooter, and that's something he hasn't accomplished just yet. The 30-year-old is connecting on just 28.3% of his three-point attempts since joining the Clippers in February, compared to his 43.9% rate in New York.

Morris has been best on the other end of the floor for LA, where he's given the team another versatile defender to throw at the likes of LeBron James and other high-scoring forwards. 

If Morris can continue to play solid defense and hit three-pointers at an efficient rate, he'll be the perfect complementary piece to LA's starting rotation.

Vardon also noted that while Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac are not present for practice, that doesn't necessarily mean they aren't in Orlando. 

On Saturday, Shamet announced that he was nearly finished with his 14-day quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, so there's a good chance that he's at least preparing for the trip.

Zu's status is still unknown, but if he isn't available for Wednesday's scrimmage with the Orlando Magic, look for Joakim Noah to see plenty of minutes at the five in his team debut.

