LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers are set to embark on a mini road trip, starting on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game will be the first of two on the road before the team heads back to Los Angeles for a six-game home-stand.

The Clippers are off to a 9-5 start, which has them in a tie for 3rd in the Western Conference. After a hot start, the Memphis Grizzlies have cooled off a bit, and currently sit at an even 7-7. Despite this mediocre stretch of play for Memphis, this team is never easy to beat in their building.

Led by Ja Morant, who currently sits at 7th in the NBA in scoring, this Grizzlies team can put up some points. Their 109.9 PPG average is the 7th best in basketball; however, the 113.5 PPG they give up is dead last in the entire NBA. For a Clippers team that has been inconsistent offensively, this game is a chance to gain some offensive momentum.

The Clippers and Grizzlies have faced off once already, with Memphis beating the Clippers 120-114 in that matchup. This was just the 2nd game of the season for both teams, and a lot has changed since then; however, the Clippers must do a better job at containing Ja Morant in this upcoming matchup than they did in that game.

In that game against the Clippers, Morant had a team-high 28 points. He was outshined by Paul George, who went for 41; however, he got more help from his teammates in that game than George did. PG's supporting cast has picked it up in recent weeks, so the Clippers will need that trend to continue in order to grab a win in Memphis.

The injury report for the Clippers ahead of this matchup is extensive. In addition to the absences of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson, and Serge Ibaka, Terance Mann is questionable with an ankle sprain, Nicolas Batum is doubtful with Achilles soreness, and Justice Winslow is out for personal reasons. For Memphis, they have no injuries or absences to report for this matchup against the Clippers.

This will once again leave the Clippers reliant on their youth. Brandon Boston Jr. gave the team great minutes off the bench in their win over San Antonio, so it would not be surprising to see him him get his name called again in Memphis.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (9-5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-7)

Date: November 18th, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM PST

Venue: FedExForum

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -1

Moneyline: Clippers -116, Spurs -102

Point Total: O/U 219.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

