Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The LA Clippers are facing off with the Memphis Grizzlies, looking for their second straight win
    Author:

    Brandon Dill / Associated Press

    The LA Clippers are facing off with the Memphis Grizzlies, looking for their second straight win

    The LA Clippers are set to embark on a mini road trip, starting on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game will be the first of two on the road before the team heads back to Los Angeles for a six-game home-stand.

    The Clippers are off to a 9-5 start, which has them in a tie for 3rd in the Western Conference. After a hot start, the Memphis Grizzlies have cooled off a bit, and currently sit at an even 7-7. Despite this mediocre stretch of play for Memphis, this team is never easy to beat in their building.

    Led by Ja Morant, who currently sits at 7th in the NBA in scoring, this Grizzlies team can put up some points. Their 109.9 PPG average is the 7th best in basketball; however, the 113.5 PPG they give up is dead last in the entire NBA. For a Clippers team that has been inconsistent offensively, this game is a chance to gain some offensive momentum.

    The Clippers and Grizzlies have faced off once already, with Memphis beating the Clippers 120-114 in that matchup. This was just the 2nd game of the season for both teams, and a lot has changed since then; however, the Clippers must do a better job at containing Ja Morant in this upcoming matchup than they did in that game.

    In that game against the Clippers, Morant had a team-high 28 points. He was outshined by Paul George, who went for 41; however, he got more help from his teammates in that game than George did. PG's supporting cast has picked it up in recent weeks, so the Clippers will need that trend to continue in order to grab a win in Memphis.

    The injury report for the Clippers ahead of this matchup is extensive. In addition to the absences of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson, and Serge Ibaka, Terance Mann is questionable with an ankle sprain, Nicolas Batum is doubtful with Achilles soreness, and Justice Winslow is out for personal reasons. For Memphis, they have no injuries or absences to report for this matchup against the Clippers.

    This will once again leave the Clippers reliant on their youth. Brandon Boston Jr. gave the team great minutes off the bench in their win over San Antonio, so it would not be surprising to see him him get his name called again in Memphis.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (9-5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-7)

    Date: November 18th, 2021

    Read More

    Time: 5:00 PM PST

    Venue: FedExForum

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -1

    Moneyline: Clippers -116, Spurs -102

    Point Total: O/U 219.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    90
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    1 minute ago
    lakers-anthony-davis-bucks-giannis-antetokounmpo
    News

    Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Performance Against Giannis Antetokounmpo

    11 hours ago
    1232940527.0
    News

    Serge Ibaka Set to Return to the Clippers

    15 hours ago
    Crypto
    News

    Sources: New Details on Staples Center's Name Change to Crypto.com Arena

    Nov 17, 2021
    george-vs-heat
    News

    Paul George Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Nov 17, 2021
    1353728080.0
    News

    Back on Track: LA Clippers Defeat San Antonio Spurs 106-92

    Nov 17, 2021
    fullsizeoutput_9d88
    News

    Steph Curry Reacts to Receiving MVP Chants at Nets Home Game

    Nov 16, 2021
    fullsizeoutput_9d7c
    News

    Report: Luka Doncic Expected to Miss Time as Mavs Face Suns and Clippers Next

    Nov 16, 2021