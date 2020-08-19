Montrezl Harrell Credits Teammates for Helping him Through Difficult Time

LA Clippers star Montrezl Harrell returned to the floor on Monday night after a month-long absence from the NBA campus in Orlando. He played just 15 minutes in LA's Game 1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, but the fact that he was even there was enough reason to celebrate.

While he was away from the team, Harrell lost his grandmother, who he considered to be one of his closest friends. She introduced him to the game of basketball and was one of his biggest supporters and fans.

On Tuesday, Harrell spoke to the media for the first time in over a month and discussed what it was like to go through the process — something that was made easier with the help of his teammates.

"My teammates are a huge, huge uplifting factor throughout this time, throughout this whole process, man," Harrell said. "From the first instance of when I went home, they constantly check on me every day, man, constantly kept sending messages to keep my spirits high, keep my family in their prayers, well wishes."

Harrell further credited his teammates for showing him that they truly cared about him, pointing to phone calls and expressing their feelings as gestures that helped keep him in the right mindset.

Ultimately, it's another instance of the team showing how tight-knit it really is. There may be some issues with on-court chemistry every now and again, but that isn't (and never has been) because these guys don't like each other. Health has been the biggest factor in that regard.

Fortunately, the Clippers are finally whole again, and just in time for the postseason. Monday's contest with the Mavericks marked the first time since March 8 that LA had a fully healthy roster available, and it still feels like a stretch to call it that considering the status of a few of the Clippers' key players.

Harrell was on a minutes restriction, as he was going through his first NBA action in over five months. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet spent a limited amount of time on the floor and looked rusty after missing a handful of the team's seeding games.

There's no question that the Clippers will continue to improve and grow together as the playoffs continue, and the closeness that Harrell spoke about should only expedite that process.

LA will play Game 2 of its series with Dallas on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET.