Montrezl Harrell Credits Teammates for Sixth Man Award: 'It's Because of Them'

LA Clippers reserve Montrezl Harrell has officially been named the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year after completing a career-defining season.

The 26-year-old posted new highs in points per game (18.6), rebounds (7.1) and minutes played (27.8), to name a few, and established himself as one of the top players on one of the NBA's best teams.

Harrell received the award during a film session on Friday, accepting it from Lou Williams, who won the trophy two years running. During a press conference later that night, he dedicated the award to his late grandmother and credited his teammates for helping him win.

"Like I told my teammates in practice, man, this award is because of them," Harrell said. "These guys trusted me to be the player that I am, and they let me be it, no matter through the ups, through the downs. They always have been there and had my back, and you can't do nothing but cherish things like that."

Harrell also shared an exchange he had with Doc Rivers when he first arrived in Los Angeles in 2017, when Rivers made a point to let Harrell know that he could make the Clippers his new home.

"From day one, Coach told me that this is not of those things that we kind of just did to package this," Harrell said. "No, we want you here. We've seen you play. We know the type of intensity and motor that you bring to the game. This isn't one of those things that you're going to be coming here and leaving back out. We want you here."

Clearly, the organization has had a big impact on Harrell's career — and he's now at a point where he can compete for a championship with the rest of the team.

Harrell and the Clippers will take the floor tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET for Game 2 of their second-round series with the Denver Nuggets.