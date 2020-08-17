SI.com
Montrezl Harrell Officially Set to Make Bubble Debut vs. Dallas Mavericks

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers are finally whole again — just in time for Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Ahead of Monday night's contest, Doc Rivers confirmed that Montrezl Harrell has officially cleared quarantine and will make his bubble debut against Dallas.

"He'll be thrown out there, I just don't know how that will look or how much he'll play," Rivers said. "It'll be very little, would be my guess. It's amazing, but we're using a playoff game to get a guy back in rhythm and in condition. Never thought I would say that."

The 26-year-old big originally left the bubble on July 17 due to a family emergency and didn't return until last weekend. Unfortunately, Harrell's grandmother passed away while he was out of the bubble, which led to his extended absence from the team.

Harrell will be on a minutes restriction, but having him play a limited amount of time is better than not having him at all. After all, he's the third-leading scorer on the team behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and was recently named a finalist for this year's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Additionally, Rivers confirmed that Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet will play as well — meaning the Clippers will have their full roster available for the first time since the NBA restart.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 1 of their first-round series at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

