Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Nicolas Batum After Clearing Waivers

The LA Clippers are continuing to tool with the second unit.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is expected to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers.

The Hornets officially waived Batum on Sunday afternoon.

Assuming he signs for the minimum, this addition could be the latest in a series of savvy moves made by LA's front office this offseason.

Batum has long been one of the most overpaid players in the NBA, signing a five-year, $120 million deal in 2016. For the minimum salary, though, there's a chance Batum could be a player of real value for a team desperately in need of length and depth on the wing.

He struggled with the Hornets in 2019-2020, averaging 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. His 28.6% rate from three-point range was far and away the worst of his career, and his accuracy from the mid-range was among the worst at his position.

Per Cleaning the Glass, Batum's effective field goal percentage ranked in the eighth percentile among wings.

The Clippers will be hoping this past season was an outlier.

That said, Batum is still one of the better defenders, ballhandlers and rebounders at his position. He's rarely called for fouls, he doesn't turn the ball over much, and his seven-foot wingspan helps him on the glass. For a backup wing, it's hard to ask for much more.

As it stands, Batum is projected to join Lou Williams, Luke Kennard, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Patterson on the bench.