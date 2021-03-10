Report: LA Clippers Not Expected to Trade Sixth Man Lou Williams

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams has found himself wrapped up in trade rumors nearly all season long, and it's not hard to understand why. Not only is the 34-year-old playing in the final year of his contract, but he's remained one of the best bench players in the league.

However, if LA was shopping him at some point before or during the season, it seems those days have come to an end. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Clippers are no longer expected to deal Williams ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Rather than trying to swing Williams for a bigger fish, it's anticipated that the Clippers will look to keep their core intact and improve on the margins.

Ultimately, this feels like the right move. The Clippers, even with their issues this season, have still been one of the league's best teams — especially on the offensive end of the floor. Williams has also returned to form after struggling out of the gate, averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 assists over his last 16 appearances.

That said, it isn't just Williams' on-court ability that's keeping him off the trade market. According to Amick, the Clippers have also been pleased with Williams' leadership — something he put on display in LA's big win over the Utah Jazz last month.

With Williams' future with the Clippers seemingly set in stone, expect him to keep up his stellar play in the second half of the season.

The NBA trade deadline is set for March 25.

