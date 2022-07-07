Skip to main content
LA Clippers Officially Announce Re-Signing Nicolas Batum

Batum and the Clippers had a mutual interest in a return.

The LA Clippers have officially announced the re-signing of Nicolas Batum. It was a decision that should have shocked very little if they were actually paying attention. The team delivered a press release with a quote from President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

“Nico is a selfless vet and a winning player whose intelligence, versatility and skill have lifted our team for the past two years,” said Frank. “We wanted to keep building with him and are honored he wanted the same.”

In addition, the team listed some of the pivotal stats Batum provided on the Clippers last season, as well as other accomplishments in his career.

"Batum, 33, appeared in 59 games (54 starts) for the Clippers last season and averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-8 forward has appeared in 915 career games with averages of 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 14 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Clippers. Batum is one of eight active NBA players with 10,000 points, 4,500 rebounds and 1,400 three-pointers made."

Batum has said numerous times that he credits the Clippers for resurrecting his career. He's stated that he would love to stay with Ty Lue for as long as Lue would have him, and that's exactly what happened with this contract extension. Batum's presence allows for versatility both offensively and defensively, and is a significant member of the Clippers.

