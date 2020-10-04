Clippers Offseason Targets: Why Nerlens Noel is a Perfect Fit in LA

It's clear that the LA Clippers need some extra help off the bench next season — particularly on the defensive end — but what's unclear are the moves that will take place with the organization's current free agents and those that it may be targeting in the offseason.

Take Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green, for example. Both could become free agents later this year (Green has a player option) and they make up two-thirds of LA's center rotation, with Ivica Zubac being the odd man out here.

If the Clippers end up losing both, the depth down low is going to need tending to. LA could also look to upgrade at the position if it decides to part ways with either Harrell or Green.

If that ends up being the case, then Nerlens Noel should be among LA's top choices to fill the role.

Noel has spent the last two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In that time, he's established himself as one of the best defensive backups a team could hope for — all without breaking the bank. Noel signed minimum contracts with OKC in subsequent years, and while he could command a larger salary this offseason, LA could use a chunk of its MLE to bring him in.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Noel ranked in the 94th percentile in block percentage and 98th percentile in steal percentage among the league's centers. On the offensive end, he ranked in the 99th percentile in field goal percentage at the rim.

Here's an excellent cut of his defensive highlights from this season:



His ability to protect the basket and provide easy offense in the form of dunks and put-backs makes him the ideal center to play 15-20 minutes a night behind Zubac, especially if he finds himself in foul trouble early.

There's only one major downside to Noel's defensive game right now — how often he fouls.

Noel racked up 5.3 fouls per 36 minutes this season, which shows a lack of discipline or IQ on the defensive end of the floor. The problem with that is something that was just alluded to — say Zubac picks up a couple of fouls early in the first quarter. If Noel comes in for relief and does the same, Zu may have to check back in early and run the risk of running that number up before halftime.

The Clippers could counter this with a reliable small-ball lineup and slide someone like Green or Marcus Morris over to the five, but ideally, you'd like to have a rim protector on the floor at all times.

Ultimately, though, Noel seems like a near-seamless fit with LA's second unit. The Clippers' next coach might have to take some time to work with him and correct some of his foul tendencies, but he's arguably the most affordable option on the market that can provide elite rim protection.