LA Clippers, OKC Thunder Fans React to Viral Paul George Statement
Paul George may no longer be a member of the LA Clippers or Oklahoma City Thunder, but he somehow figured out a way to anger both fanbases with one statement. Granted, sometimes George may put his foot in his mouth with his statements, but this isn't one of them.
During Philadelphia 76ers media day, George made a statement praising both Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
"This is the first time I've played with an elite point guard and an elite big man all at once," George said.
While it was meant to be a simple praise at how great Embiid and Maxey are as a pair, OKC Thunder fans took it as a shot at Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams.
Particularly, many fans of Steven Adams jumped into both the replies and quote tweets, defending the big man's play while on the OKC Thunder.
Some Clipper fans also jumped into the fray to defend both James Harden and Ivica Zubac, believing George may have shaded them as well.
In total honesty, fans are definitely overreacting to George's statement. As good as Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook were, or as good as James Harden and Ivica Zubac were, George is playing with an All-Star point guard and an NBA MVP center at the same time. That's something he's literally never done before, but he could have very easily said the statement better than he did.
