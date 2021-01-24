NewsGameday
Search

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play the second game of their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

The LA Clippers looked dominant in their 120-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, holding their visitors to just 33% shooting from three-point range while picking up their sixth-straight victory. On Sunday afternoon, the two will meet again to play the second game of their doubleheader. 

Save for some back-and-forth basketball in the first few minutes, LA led wire-to-wire in Friday's win over OKC and went up by as many as 27 points in the second quarter. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 60 points and 15 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka had one of his best games of the season with 17 points and 11 boards.

Despite their best efforts, the Clippers struggled to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went for 30 points and 8 assists last time out. During Saturday's practice, Ty Lue described Gilgeous-Alexander as "slithery" and said the team is finding ways to make things difficult for him this afternoon. 

Like Friday's game, this one shouldn't be close, but the Thunder are young and motivated. They've already shown the potential to hang around with some of the best teams in the league, and given the early start time, this contest certainly feels more dangerous than the last. Expect the Clippers to win, but don't be surprised if this one isn't as one-sided. 

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (12-4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8)

Date: Sunday, January 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -13

Moneyline: Thunder +730, Clippers -1150

Over/Under: 221.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

The LA Clippers Don't Care About Their Six-Game Winning Streak

Three Takeaways From LA's Win Over the Thunder

Patrick Patterson Says Paul George's Tenacity at an All-Time High

Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_13590408_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue put away all Kobe Bryant photos in his home to help get over his death

USATSI_14914192
News

Morris Sr. on Clippers Shooting Stat: 'Damn, That's a Real Number?'

USATSI_15441485
News

Nicolas Batum Played the Night of His Daughter's Birth, and His Teammates Appreciate it

Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' 120-106 Victory Over the Oklahoma City Thunder

USATSI_15472675_168384702_lowres
News

The Clippers Are On A Six-Game Winning Streak, But They Don't Care

Jan 3, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Patterson: Paul George's Tenacity at an 'All-Time High'

USATSI_13022966
News

Shaq on Whether the LA Clippers Can Challenge the Lakers: 'Bro, We Said That Last Year'