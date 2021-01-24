LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers looked dominant in their 120-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, holding their visitors to just 33% shooting from three-point range while picking up their sixth-straight victory. On Sunday afternoon, the two will meet again to play the second game of their doubleheader.

Save for some back-and-forth basketball in the first few minutes, LA led wire-to-wire in Friday's win over OKC and went up by as many as 27 points in the second quarter. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 60 points and 15 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka had one of his best games of the season with 17 points and 11 boards.

Despite their best efforts, the Clippers struggled to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went for 30 points and 8 assists last time out. During Saturday's practice, Ty Lue described Gilgeous-Alexander as "slithery" and said the team is finding ways to make things difficult for him this afternoon.

Like Friday's game, this one shouldn't be close, but the Thunder are young and motivated. They've already shown the potential to hang around with some of the best teams in the league, and given the early start time, this contest certainly feels more dangerous than the last. Expect the Clippers to win, but don't be surprised if this one isn't as one-sided.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (12-4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8)

Date: Sunday, January 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -13

Moneyline: Thunder +730, Clippers -1150

Over/Under: 221.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

