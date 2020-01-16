ClippersMaven
Top Stories
News

L.A. Clippers ride momentum into first matchup with Orlando Magic

Garrett Chorpenning

The L.A. Clippers came out strong Tuesday night, jumping on the Cleveland Cavaliers early and putting them away by halftime. Kawhi Leonard was instrumental for L.A., pouring in a season-high 43 points in less than 30 minutes of court time. 

And though that may not seem so surprising or even worth mentioning, it's a big step forward for a Clippers team that has been largely inconsistent over the last several weeks.

We're all familiar with the issues by now — the surprising losses, tight finishes against mediocre teams, a general lack of effort, etc. The list goes on.

The win over Cleveland isn't exactly a memory-wiping victory, and it shouldn't be for fans, either. But the quarter-to-quarter consistency, improved ball movement and defensive intensity could all be signs of what's to come as this Clippers team continues to figure things out.

Their next chance to prove themselves comes Thursday night when the Clippers host the Orlando Magic.

On paper, that matchup doesn't sound all that thrilling. The Magic are the seventh-seeded team in a top-heavy Eastern Conference that drops off significantly after sixth, and besides Nikola Vucevic, there aren't many recognizable names that jump off the roster. 

But that's where Orlando excels. They field a very unsuspecting team. A team that, surprisingly, allows the fewest points per game and owns the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. A team that ranks third in steals and fifth in blocks. A team that has seven players averaging at least 10.7 points per game. 

Kind of hard to believe, right?

The Magic are a strong, stingy group. Their ability to play superb team defense is arguably the biggest reason why they're a playoff team halfway through the season.

They also took down the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night in one of the bigger upsets we've seen this season. Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz had a 21-point triple-double in Orlando's 119-118 victory.

That said, the Magic are far from perfect. For as good as they are defensively, they're every bit as bad on offense. Orlando scores 103.8 points per game — the worst mark in the league — and has the fifth-worst offensive rating. They're a non-factor from three-point range. And although they make very few mistakes with the ball, Orlando's top playmaker averages just 4.7 assists per game.

It's going to be a slugfest, and the Magic are going to do their best to make the Clippers play an ugly game. 

Fortunately, L.A. should still have a significant advantage. 

As was the case against Cleveland, the Magic don't have a top-tier wing defender to throw at Kawhi Leonard now that Jonathan Isaac is nursing a significant injury. That doesn't mean we should expect him to have a repeat performance (especially since he drained a season-high six three-pointers in the win), but it's going to be very difficult for Orlando to slow him down — more so now that he has the hot hand. 

Orlando is also relatively average when it comes to defending the three, which is a bit surprising. The Magic are allowing opposing teams to convert at a 35.3 percent rate from beyond the arc, which ranks 15th in the league. Something worth noting is that in games in which their opponent makes at least 14 three-pointers, Orlando is 3-7 on the season. In games that opponents shoot less than 30 percent from deep, Orlando is 9-2.

Therefore, playing without Paul George for the fourth consecutive game could be the difference for L.A. As Sabreena pointed out earlier, Patrick Patterson could earn the starting nod to get the three-ball going early and to combat Orlando's size (and lack of closing speed) down low.

If the Magic succeed at playing their game, this one could come down to guys like Patterson, Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley hitting their shots from outside. Otherwise, the Clippers could be in for another long and disappointing night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George will miss Thursday’s game against Orlando

This will be the fourth consecutive missed game for Clippers star Paul George.

SabreenaMerchant

The LA Clippers 2019-20 Midseason Review

Sabreena and Garrett check in on how the Clippers are doing exactly halfway through the regular season.

SabreenaMerchant

Clippers get back on track, rout Cleveland 128-103

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard toyed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a dominating performance.

SabreenaMerchant

Ty Lue didn't think he'd be with the Clippers this season

The former Cavaliers head coach and current Clippers assistant thought he had "found a home" in Cleveland.

SabreenaMerchant

L.A. Clippers look to bounce back against fatigued Cleveland Cavaliers

After losing to the Denver Nuggets, the L.A. Clippers can get back on track with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be playing their third game in four days.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell is unguardable in iso, and other offensive fun facts

Here is a little statistical dive into some of the Clippers’ more noteworthy offensive attributes.

SabreenaMerchant

The Clippers showcase their defensive versatility with zone defense

Doc Rivers has been wanting to use zone defense for years; the Clippers finally have a roster that can.

SabreenaMerchant

L.A. faces Denver in a matchup of two contenders not at their peaks

After a streak of poor performances against lackluster teams, how will the LA Clippers look against a tougher, albeit slumping, opponent?

Garrett Chorpenning

L.A. defeated by balanced effort from Denver, 114-104

A late rally wasn't enough for the Clippers to overcome the Nuggets, as L.A. fell to 5th place in the Western Conference.

SabreenaMerchant

Clippings: Derrick Walton Jr. gets a guarantee, Paul George gets a new shoe

The Clippers completed some roster business this week, and Paul George debuted his new shoe.

SabreenaMerchant

by

SabreenaMerchant