LA Clippers Partner With Globant for New Intuit Dome Arena

The LA Clippers have a new partner at the Intuit Dome

The LA Clippers' new Intuit Dome arena won't be here for another few years, but the organization is working incredibly hard at finding new partners for their pride and joy.

The organization has officially announced that they've partnered with Globant in a multi-year partnership to help facilitate the digital experience of the arena. Globant is a digital company focused on reinventing the way businesses function digitally through innovative technology solutions.

"The sports and entertainment industry is undergoing an incredible revolution with technology as its key enabler. Globant is supporting some of the biggest sports, media, and entertainment organizations globally to accelerate their reinvention and digital transformation processes and offer better fan experiences, while increasing overall engagement," said Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO at Globant. "It is an honor to begin working with the LA Clippers and their team to reinvent the basketball experience."

Globant is incredibly excited to try and use their cutting-edge technology in a brand new cutting-edge arena that the Intuit Dome is predicted to be.

“Intuit Dome will apply cutting-edge, emerging technologies to create a fan experience that reaches previously unseen levels of immersivity and engagement, and our partnership with the Clippers will integrate the technologies that bring that vision to life,” said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of North America at Globant. “We are proud to be a partner in reinventing and reimagining the fan experience.”

Earlier this month, Globant also announced an agreement with FIFA to be a sponsor and digital partner as well.

The future is not here yet for the LA Clippers, but bit by bit, every new detail excites us with the possibilities of what is to come.

