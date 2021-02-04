LA Clippers Partner with Local Businesses for Black History Month

The Clippers are launching a new campaign with Honey

The Clippers are using their partnership with Honey to launch a new campaign during Black History Month, a program to increase exposure for LA's small businesses.

The program is called “LA Clippers Local Business Partners presented by Honey.”

It's designed to provide a spotlight, resources, and support for businesses in LA during the month of February. Six Black-owned businesses will be featured on Clippers' social media posts, email offers, and Clippers App each game day. The Clippers' YouTube channel will also create dedicated videos for each business.

“We are extremely proud to be an organization that supports and celebrates Black culture year-round and constantly reinforces the profound impact that Black history has made to American history,” said Denise Booth, LA Clippers, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. “We are excited to use our platforms and collective voice to continue to spotlight the employees of color that make the LA Clippers, Forum and Agua Caliente Clippers thrive, and to support the Black-owned businesses that help to shape and strengthen our communities.”

Here are the listed of featured businesses, as provided by the Clippers:

"Alta Adams Restaurant, West Adams - A soul food restaurant that is dedicated to cultivating an equitable environment that celebrates inclusivity and empowers rising culinary talent, while serving delicious food that brings communities together. Alta Adams predominately employees residents of Watts, CA and those seeking a fresh start following incarceration

Harriet’s Cheesecakes, Inglewood – Owned and operated by Harriet Parks, and has been serving up homemade cheesecake in Southern California since 1983

Hilltop Coffee, Inglewood, Eagle Rock and View Park - A boutique coffee shop focused on creating an inclusive environment for creatives and engaging the local community

GALERIE.LA - Founded by celebrity stylist Dechel Mckillian in 2015 with the mission to bring socially conscious fashion to the masses

Bid Black, Los Angeles - Nonprofit agency to promote, normalize, and represent black talent across the entertainment industry, with a focus on film

ThinkWatts, Watts - Nonprofit founded by rapper, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, offers programs such as free financial literacy courses, a weekly meal program, and entrepreneurship training."

The very first spotlight will be dedicated to Alta Adams restaurant, owned by Keith Corbin. Now more than ever, local businesses need help. This is a moment where everyone can come together.