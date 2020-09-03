SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Patrick Beverley to Make Return for Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets

Garrett Chorpenning

It's been 17 days since LA Clippers fans last saw Patrick Beverley on the court, but fortunately, that streak will be coming to an end tonight.

Ahead of Game 1 between the Clippers and Denver Nuggets, Doc Rivers confirmed that Beverley would play. He didn't specify if he would be starting or if he'll be on a minutes restriction, though we should figure that out closer to tip-off.

Beverley has missed LA's last five games with a calf strain — the same one that forced him to miss the team's final five seeding games in early August. Rivers has maintained that it isn't a severe injury, but the team wanted to exercise caution given his importance to the team.

Beverley's presence will be especially important in this series, as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been on a tear in this year's playoffs. In Denver's first-round series with the Utah Jazz, the 23-year-old averaged 31.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting over 53% from beyond the arc. 

Beverley won't be the only player taking on Murray, though. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris will likely all spend some time on him, which has worked in LA's favor in the past. In three games this season, Murray averaged just 13.3 points on roughly 38% shooting from the field.

As for LA's other guards, don't expect Landry Shamet or Reggie Jackson to earn as many minutes as they did against the Dallas Mavericks. With how well Shamet has played as of late, he may push Jackson out of the rotation. 

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take the floor at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers are set to begin their second-round series with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. How will Game 1 go?

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard has taken notice of the Nuggets 'will to win'

Kawhi isn't taking the Denver Nuggets lightly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers 'Pretty Sure' Patrick Beverley Will Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Patrick Beverley will most likely make his return in Thursday's Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets, but he can't guarantee it.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams reveals details of emotional players-only meeting: 'It was an overwhelming time'

NBA players have more on their plate than ever before

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers to Face Denver Nuggets in Second Round of Playoffs

The LA Clippers will face-off with the Denver Nuggets in the second round after they defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 7.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: LA Focusing on Self-Improvement Before Denver, Utah

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the team is using this time to prioritize self-improvement rather than preparing to face either the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard: LA Clippers Will Celebrate Series Win Over Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard talks about the importance of celebrating after a big win, even if there is still more to achieve.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says Landry Shamet 'found his confidence'

Landry Shamet found his groove back in the Clippers starting lineup

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: 'Hopefully' Patrick Beverley Plays in Game 1

After missing most of the LA Clippers' series with the Dallas Mavericks, Doc Rivers is hoping Patrick Beverley will be back for Game 1 of the second round.

Garrett Chorpenning

'Kawhi is a man of business': Kawhi Leonard shows playoff poise

Playoff Kawhi Leonard proved why he's the reigning Finals MVP

Farbod Esnaashari