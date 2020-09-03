Patrick Beverley to Make Return for Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets

It's been 17 days since LA Clippers fans last saw Patrick Beverley on the court, but fortunately, that streak will be coming to an end tonight.

Ahead of Game 1 between the Clippers and Denver Nuggets, Doc Rivers confirmed that Beverley would play. He didn't specify if he would be starting or if he'll be on a minutes restriction, though we should figure that out closer to tip-off.

Beverley has missed LA's last five games with a calf strain — the same one that forced him to miss the team's final five seeding games in early August. Rivers has maintained that it isn't a severe injury, but the team wanted to exercise caution given his importance to the team.

Beverley's presence will be especially important in this series, as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been on a tear in this year's playoffs. In Denver's first-round series with the Utah Jazz, the 23-year-old averaged 31.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting over 53% from beyond the arc.

Beverley won't be the only player taking on Murray, though. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris will likely all spend some time on him, which has worked in LA's favor in the past. In three games this season, Murray averaged just 13.3 points on roughly 38% shooting from the field.

As for LA's other guards, don't expect Landry Shamet or Reggie Jackson to earn as many minutes as they did against the Dallas Mavericks. With how well Shamet has played as of late, he may push Jackson out of the rotation.

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take the floor at 9:00 p.m. ET.