Patrick Beverley, Doc Rivers talk Phoenix Suns Ahead of Tuesday Matchup

On Tuesday, the LA Clippers will face-off against a team that will arguably be their weakest bubble opponent yet — the Phoenix Suns.

So far, the Clippers have gone up against the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in their two seeding games, splitting the slate at 1-1. Phoenix, which has the worst record of the three, has won both of its seeding games against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Despite the Suns' low chance of actually making it into the Playoffs, this is a team that's still fighting hard for a spot — something that Clippers guard Patrick Beverley commented on during his media session on Monday.

"Well, I think they're one of the thirstier teams here," Beverley said. "Ricky [Rubio] and Devin [Booker] kind of setting the tone with [Deandre] Ayton in there... It'll be another good test for us. We understand they were going to come in and play hard, extremely hard as possible, and we've got to match that intensity throughout the game."

In addition to Phoenix's solid, young core, Clippers coach Doc Rivers complimented the team's coaching.

"Number one, they're just a well-coached team," Rivers said. "They play hard. They play in space. Devin Booker is just — he's going to be and is a terrific player, terrific offensive player who plays very aggressive. Rubio is very clever. So they have a lot of skilled players that you have to deal with."

Oddly enough, the Suns handed the Clippers the first loss of the season back in October, 122-130. Granted, LA was without Paul George and was still adjusting to the Kawhi Leonard era, but it still stands as a testament to what this team can achieve when motivated.

Fortunately, the Clippers could be getting a key piece back for Tuesday's meeting with Phoenix. Lou Williams, who is wrapping up his 10-day quarantine, officially had his status upgraded to "questionable" Monday afternoon.

Getting Williams back would boost LA's offense and give them another edge over the Suns, so long as he's in playing shape. He looked good in the Clippers' first scrimmage game on July 22, but we haven't seen him since.

Regardless of who is and isn't on the floor, the Clippers can't afford to play down to their opponent tomorrow. Phoenix will be looking to pull an upset, and LA could further the gap between them and the Denver Nuggets with a win.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will face-off on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET.