LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley Picks Up $25,000 Fine for Game 2 Altercation

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley isn't one to back down — even when it's an official he's going at.

Late in LA's Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Beverley went after a referee after they called him for a foul he felt he didn't commit. He urged Doc Rivers to challenge it, but returned to the floor for the following possession after Rivers declined.

Beverley was called for another foul on the next play and, after going after an official for a second time, was handed a technical foul. This only escalated the issue, and after Beverley continued to go after them, he picked up another technical that resulted in an automatic ejection.

On Monday, the NBA announced that he had been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing an official.

Beverley isn't the first Clippers player to pick up a fine this postseason, and he may not be the last, either.

Last Wednesday, forward Marcus Morris Sr. received a $35,000 fine from the league for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic in Game 6 of LA's first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks. Because Morris was a repeat offender in the series, his fine was worth a bit more money.

As easy as it is to get caught up in the fire of the playoffs, guys like Beverley and Morris need to make a better effort to stay cool — especially in big moments. They're two of LA's most important players, and the Clippers will have a difficult time in any series if they're both off the floor.

With Game 3 coming up on Monday night, it'll be interesting to see how Beverley and Morris change their approach.