Patrick Beverley (Calf) Will Not Play in Game 2 vs. Mavericks

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will miss Wednesday night's Game 2 with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Doc Rivers.

Beverley was initially considered questionable to play due to a calf injury, which has now kept him out of six of LA's last seven games. Rivers has previously stated that while his injury isn't severe, the team will take a cautionary approach moving forward. 

"At shootaround, you could just see he wasn't moving well," Rivers said on Wednesday. "We just scratched him."

After missing five consecutive games, Beverley returned to action on Monday night for Game 1. In 20 minutes, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist and played strong defense down the stretch.

Rivers wouldn't say who would be replacing Beverley in the starting rotation, but Reggie Jackson has typically been the go-to guy — a role he's been inconsistent with in the bubble.

"He's just been up-and-down," Rivers said of Jackson. "On his good nights, I think he's very solid defensively... On his bad nights is when he tries to force things, and then he takes a step back defensively. So we need the one that really sets the tone defensively."

Jackson struggled off the bench in Game 1, going 0-for-5 from the field in 16 minutes of play. He'll need to be more consistent on both ends of the floor on Wednesday if he does, in fact, get the start.

In addition to Jackson, look for Landry Shamet and Terance Mann to see more time on the floor in Beverley's absence. 

Shamet, a sharpshooter, is capable of knocking down a quick bucket from anywhere on the court, while Mann is known for his two-way presence and ability to stuff the stat sheet.

The Clippers will have to play a much more disciplined game on defense without Beverley in the lineup, but Game 2 is still one they can win.

LA and Dallas will tip-off at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT and Fox Sports Prime Ticket. 

