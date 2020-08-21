SI.com
Patrick Beverley (Calf) Out for Game 3 vs. Mavericks

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers will again be without starting guard Patrick Beverley for Friday's Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Beverley, who will miss his second game in a row in this series, was officially listed as doubtful heading into tonight's contest. Doc Rivers previously said that he would likely be a game-time decision, but has since clarified his status.

"He's not available today," Rivers said. "He's getting better, I guess, would be the best way to phrase it."

Rivers wouldn't say who would be starting in Beverley's place, but did note that Landry Shamet would play more in Game 3. 

"Landry just needs to play more and needs more timing," Rivers said. "He missed basically the entire camp due to COVID, and the impact of that. We're just trying to get him right. He's close, I can tell you that, and he'll play more tonight."

Reggie Jackson got the starting nod in Game 2, but it's hard to see that happening again given his and the team's performance.

Jackson's starting group struggled to produce offensively in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest, and he was a negative on defense all night long. He did manage to knock down three triples in a row at one point, but otherwise shot 1-of-6 from the floor.

Shamet, on the other hand, played 18 minutes and logged two points, two assists and a rebound. 

It seems that Beverley could be back in the lineup soon — hopefully as soon as Sunday, so he can participate in Game 4 — but it's hard to say exactly when at this point.

One thing is for sure, though: LA has struggled all season without Beverley in the rotation. The team must find a way to survive without him if they're going to win this series.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will take the floor at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

