Patrick Beverley on NBA Hiatus: 'I don't know anything about taking off'

Garrett Chorpenning

Even Patrick Beverley's worst enemies have to admit that the man has no quit.

On a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, Beverley broke down his approach to the NBA's suspension of play, explaining why he didn't use the time to rest.

"For me, basketball is a year-round sport. I don't know anything about taking off. I just been doing what I've been doing throughout the last couple years: working on my body, working on my craft, working on my mind, trying to make myself the best weapon possible. I'm just fortunate to be here."

Fans of Beverley won't be surprised by his perfectly on-brand response — this is exactly the player he's established himself as throughout his eight-year NBA career, and there's no reason to suspect why he would have been resting these last several months.

After all, this is the guy who was seen working out on the beach last summer wearing athletic shorts and a pair of Timberland boots.

His mentality is clearly working for him and the Clippers as well. The 32-year-old has been an excellent contributor on both ends for LA this season, averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting nearly 38% from three-point range. 

Moreover, when Beverley has played this season, LA has registered 37 wins to just 11 losses. Without him in the lineup, the Clippers are 7-9. 

The Clippers will need him to bring that same level of intensity to Orlando. Stakes are high, and with a potential three-month stay in the bubble, Beverley will be someone that teammates look to for motivation.

Whether it's a scrimmage, seeding game or Game 7 of the NBA Finals, expect Beverley to give his all as LA attempts to finish up the season.

