Patrick Beverley Upgraded to Questionable Ahead of LA Clippers' Road Trip

After missing eight-straight games with a knee injury, Patrick Beverley could finally return to the LA Clippers' lineup for their upcoming road trip.

On Tuesday, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Beverley has had his playing status upgraded to "questionable" and that he'll join the team on its upcoming road trip. There's no guarantee that Beverley will be ready to play in either of the two games, but Lue said the goal is to get him on the floor.

The Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 10 and the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12 before returning to Los Angeles later this week.

LA has underperformed in Beverley's absence, going just 4-4 in its last eight games with losses coming to the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed a handful of those contests as well, which forced the Clippers to rely on their depth a bit more than usual.

Reggie Jackson has started all eight games in Beverley's place, where he's seen plenty of success as one of the team's primary ball handlers. The veteran point guard has averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists and knocked down 37.8% of his looks from three-point range, all while keeping turnovers to a minimum.

That said, there's no replacing Beverley, and the team has clearly missed his ability on both ends of the floor during this stretch. His defensive prowess is well-documented, but Beverley has long been an underrated facilitator and shooter, especially from beyond the arc. Getting him back in the rotation as soon as possible is vital — especially while George continues to sit with a foot injury.

Beverley's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Minnesota. If he misses that contest, he'll be in line to return on Friday against his hometown Chicago Bulls.

