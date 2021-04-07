NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley to Return to Lineup vs. Portland Trail Blazers

After missing 12 games in a row with a knee injury, LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will officially make his return on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers got their swagger back.

After missing the last 12 games with a knee injury, Patrick Beverley is officially set to return on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Tyronn Lue said before the game.

Beverley is expected to be on an unspecified minutes restriction and will start at point guard. 

With that said, the Clippers couldn't have chosen a better day for Beverley to return. The All-Defensive guard will need to bring his best against a high-powered Trail Blazers offense led by Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell, who combine to score roughly 70 points per game and shoot the ball exceptionally well from three-point range. 

Beverley is also a solid option to go to for spot-up three-point shooting on offense. The 32-year-old has long been an excellent shooter from deep, and he's connected on a career-high 42% of his looks from beyond the arc this season.

Additionally, DeMarcus Cousins will join Beverley in the rotation and make his Clippers debut against Portland. The team signed the free-agent big to a 10-day contract on Monday, and he's expected to back up Ivica Zubac off the bench while Serge Ibaka remains sidelined with a back injury. 

The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will take the floor at 7:00 p.m. PST.

