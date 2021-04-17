NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'

Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'

LA Clippers forward Patrick Patterson only had good things to say about Rajon Rondo following the team's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Author:
Publish date:

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers forward Patrick Patterson only had good things to say about Rajon Rondo following the team's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rajon Rondo has appeared in just six games with the LA Clippers since the team traded for him on March 25, but it obviously hasn't taken very long for him to win over his new teammates.

After LA had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, Clippers forward Patrick Patterson spoke about what Rondo has added to the team and emphasized his significance to their goals.

"He's a veteran," Patterson said. "He's won championships, he's been on championship-caliber teams. He knows the ins and outs of basketball, he has such a high basketball IQ. He's that guy that we go to whenever we need to come together. He sees the floor like no one else... So just having him out there, he's that I feel like big missing piece, a big part of the success that we want, the success that we need. He brings everything you want to a team, and it's good to have him out here."

Rondo has been efficient through his first handful of games with the Clippers, posting averages of 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. He's received praise from all corners of the organization, including the front office, coaching staff and other teammates. 

Time will tell if Rondo can sustain his streak of strong play, but for now, it looks like the Clippers made the right move to invest in the veteran guard. 

The LA Clippers will return to action on Sunday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Related Stories

LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to Second 10-Day Contract

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Win over the Detroit Pistons

Looking Back at LaMarcus Aldridge's Best Game Against the LA Clippers

Apr 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (4) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'

USATSI_15808423_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Sixers

USATSI_15733179_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Downgraded to Game-Time Decision Against 76ers

Apr 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) and center Enes Kanter (11) look on as Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes up for a dunk in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day Contract

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket while Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_11917151
News

A Look Back at LaMarcus Aldridge's Best Game Against the LA Clippers

USATSI_15752048_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable to Play vs. Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_15808411_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George and Marcus Morris Playing Against Sixers