Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'

LA Clippers forward Patrick Patterson only had good things to say about Rajon Rondo following the team's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rajon Rondo has appeared in just six games with the LA Clippers since the team traded for him on March 25, but it obviously hasn't taken very long for him to win over his new teammates.

After LA had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, Clippers forward Patrick Patterson spoke about what Rondo has added to the team and emphasized his significance to their goals.

"He's a veteran," Patterson said. "He's won championships, he's been on championship-caliber teams. He knows the ins and outs of basketball, he has such a high basketball IQ. He's that guy that we go to whenever we need to come together. He sees the floor like no one else... So just having him out there, he's that I feel like big missing piece, a big part of the success that we want, the success that we need. He brings everything you want to a team, and it's good to have him out here."

Rondo has been efficient through his first handful of games with the Clippers, posting averages of 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. He's received praise from all corners of the organization, including the front office, coaching staff and other teammates.

Time will tell if Rondo can sustain his streak of strong play, but for now, it looks like the Clippers made the right move to invest in the veteran guard.

The LA Clippers will return to action on Sunday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

